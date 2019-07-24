Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/24/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

6/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/5/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

5/30/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 416,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $353,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 277.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

