Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Arnaud Ajdler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 1,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,870. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.17.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

