Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.94

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.13. Regis shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 2,369 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regis by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Regis by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Regis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

