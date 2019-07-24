Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.66 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $91.66 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Tidex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.06029085 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,464,931 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, Binance, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

