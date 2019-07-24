RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:RNR traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.77. The company had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.45.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,600. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,539,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

