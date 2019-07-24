Rentokil Initial (RTO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) recently:

7/24/2019 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 420 ($5.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/27/2019 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RTO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 423.70 ($5.54). 2,804,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.14.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Richard Solomons purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

