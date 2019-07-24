Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. 15,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,220. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

