Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Habit Restaurants Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Habit Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HABT. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

