Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 92 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.