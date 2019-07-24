Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 733 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $523,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 121.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $116,415,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,212.05.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,981.61. 33,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,501. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,914.04. The company has a market cap of $977.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.