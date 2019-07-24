Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of 3M worth $76,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.25.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

