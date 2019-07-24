Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $35,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 125,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock worth $4,728,806 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

