Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $199,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. 1,159,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.