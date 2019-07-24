Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,481 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $143,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

