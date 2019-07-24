Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 929.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,059 shares of company stock worth $7,173,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 4,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

