Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 511 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $386,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Midas Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% in the second quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,337. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $97.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $409,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $862,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,459.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,636,653. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

