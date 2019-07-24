Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 879,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rev Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rev Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rev Group by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 215,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,456,000.

Rev Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

