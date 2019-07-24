Reviewing Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $396.48 million 12.12 $285.07 million $2.65 13.50 One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 7.03 $20.67 million $2.13 13.27

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 48.22% 9.73% 2.37% One Liberty Properties 23.26% 6.25% 2.46%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.