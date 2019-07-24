Reviewing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & CA (NASDAQ:CA)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and CA (NASDAQ:CA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Domo alerts:

This table compares Domo and CA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -95.39% -253.84% -49.09% CA 11.19% 15.11% 7.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Domo and CA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 6 0 2.86 CA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than CA.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Domo does not pay a dividend. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CA has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of CA shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and CA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million 5.49 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -3.03 CA $4.24 billion 4.39 $476.00 million $2.32 19.16

CA has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CA beats Domo on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc., doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as Computer Associates International, Inc. and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.