RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,326. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

