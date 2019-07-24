Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $736.02

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $736.02 and traded as low as $700.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $716.00, with a volume of 15,916 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($32.27) price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 783 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 735.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $381.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

