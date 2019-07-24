Ripio Credit Network Price Up 7.6% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, C2CX, OKEx and Huobi. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $576,782.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00029681 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005294 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

