Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $43.83 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,095,000. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.