Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 757,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,667,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.