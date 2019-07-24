Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 710,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,754,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,440,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,434. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

