Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 889.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $179.36. 1,437,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,048. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

