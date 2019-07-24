Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robert Half International traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $62.71, approximately 3,488,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,274,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $38,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

