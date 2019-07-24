Roche Holdings AG Basel (RHHBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

