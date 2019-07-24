Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 24,958 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 238.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

