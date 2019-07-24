Rockland Trust Co. Buys 789 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

