Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after purchasing an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,289,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,793,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

