Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after purchasing an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,687.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

