Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 231 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,911,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 102,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

CAH opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

