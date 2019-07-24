Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 561.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

