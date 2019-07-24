Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.70. 126,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.20. Rogers has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 13,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,882.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,278.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 48.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $207,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

