Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rogers Communications updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,568. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3732 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Howard Weil downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

