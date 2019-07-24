Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.30.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$70.53. The company had a trading volume of 517,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$64.25 and a 12-month high of C$73.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.89.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

