Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Get Rollins alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 6,225.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.