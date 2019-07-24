Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.80 ($14.29).

RR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 873.80 ($11.42). 1,853,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 873.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.76. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ian Davis purchased 215 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £1,982.30 ($2,590.23). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 225 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,944 ($2,540.18). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 653 shares of company stock worth $586,460.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

