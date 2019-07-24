Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROP opened at $373.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.17. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

