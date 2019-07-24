Roth Capital Lowers Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Price Target to $17.00

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

Shares of NYSE CRCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 389,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Care.com has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Care.com’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 2,610 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $42,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,178 shares in the company, valued at $689,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock worth $489,953 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Care.com by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 932,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Care.com by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 212,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Care.com by 34,879.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

