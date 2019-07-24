Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

