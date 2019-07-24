Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,951,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

