Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 173 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

CHD stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

