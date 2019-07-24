Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $316,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,398 shares of company stock worth $1,377,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.