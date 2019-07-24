Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 450 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,570,000 after buying an additional 242,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,266,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.