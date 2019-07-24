Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.