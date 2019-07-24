Royal Bank of Canada Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $160.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.65.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,228 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,417,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 776,679 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

