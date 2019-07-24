Royal Bank of Canada Raises Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 target price on Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.69.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.67. 269,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,150. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total value of C$156,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at C$77,912.82. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total value of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,934,230.99.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

