Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,352. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

